Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 21 April 2020 - COVID-19 — Togo, Guyana

COVID-19 — Togo

And in Togo, even before the first case was confirmed in early March, our country team has been supporting the Government with its preparedness plans to address health needs and the impact on livelihoods. Togo currently has 83 confirmed cases, and the UN team there has sent dozens of experts — including epidemiologists, medical doctors and others — to work directly with the Ministry of Health in areas including case management and the monitoring and tracking of contacts. The UN team is buying personal protection equipment, testing equipment, respiratory kits, medicalized ambulances and mobile clinics to reach remote communities. For its part, the UN Populations Fund (UNFPA) is donating delivery kits to improve pregnant women’s access to medical services. The Joint United Nations Programme against HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is helping to ensure access to medication for people with chronic health conditions. The Resident Coordinator there, Damien Mama, is holding consultations with international partners to support the national response to the pandemic.

COVID-19 — Guyana

And in Guyana, where there have been 63 confirmed cases of the virus, the UN team in the country has been supporting authorities in the areas of health, economic recovery, human rights, and logistics, among others. The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) is providing training and test kits and is training the Government’s staff on risk communications and on checking the health conditions of those arriving in the country. Together with UNHCR, it has also provided personal protective equipment. UNHCR is offering nearly 50 pre-manufactured housing units to serve as health facilities. The Resident Coordinator there, Mikiko Tanaka, is working with UN entities to provide social protection to the most vulnerable to prevent them from sliding into poverty, while UNFPA is helping the Government to integrate gender-based violence prevention into the response plan. Also, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR are distributing food, hygiene and other supplies to more than 4,000 migrants and refugees who have come from Venezuela into Guyana.