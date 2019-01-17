Bognor Regis business saves lives with UK aid

A Bognor Regis business in West Sussex is helping children in some of the world’s poorest countries to receive lifesaving vaccines

Published 17 January 2019

From: Department for International Development and The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP

Polestar Cooling and their national partner Dulas produce solar-powered fridges that are used to store and preserve vaccines in countries where power supplies are often sporadic. Outside of safe temperatures, vaccines deteriorate and become unusable.

DFID, is working with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Polestar Cooling and Dulas to supply these life-saving solar fridges to Djibouti and Togo.

International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, said:

"From the telephone to the solar fridge, British invention and innovation continues to make a huge difference across the world."

"UK aid is a badge of hope for millions of people, and that starts with the work of fantastic Brits like those manufacturing these life-saving devices in Bognor Regis."

"Our work with Gavi not only protects over half of the world’s children from disease, but tackles outbreaks before they can reach our shores."

This month Dulas, which also has offices in Wales and Scotland, delivered 113 solar medical fridges to Togo, and last year sent 26 to Djibouti. Between 2015-2017 the company installed almost 2000 fridges with support from Gavi, reaching some of the world’s most vulnerable people. These fridges mean that children in countries like Burma and Sierra Leone are now being given life-saving vaccines.

Dulas invented the first ever solar-powered medical refrigerator in 1982 and today, is one of the world leaders in solar-powered medical equipment.

CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr Seth Berkley, said:

Vaccines are not like normal pharmaceuticals – they are extremely sensitive to temperature and can quickly become ineffective if they are not kept cold at all times.

That’s why innovative solar refrigerators like those produced here by Dulas are so important. They ensure that even the most remote community with no access to electricity can still protect their children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases.

Working with the private sector, we are bringing together a great partnership of British expertise, British business, and UK aid to save lives and empower communities across the globe.

