World's population reaches 8 billion as Timor-Leste announces a population count of 1.34 million in 2022

Dili, November 15, 2022 – As the world's population reaches 8 billion today, Timor-Leste’s population in now 1.34 million, this was announced during the launch of 2022 Population and Housing Census preliminary results held at the Ministry of Finance auditorium in Dili.

H.E. Rui Augusto Gomes, the Minister of Finance, was the chief guest at the event to mark this important development milestone in Timor-Leste.

The Government of Timor-Leste, through the General Directorate of Statistics (GDS) has collected information on every resident in the country, since the beginning of the census on 5 September, to support planning of and budgeting for development programs in Timor-Leste.

This will be critical as Timor-Leste has one of the youngest populations in Asia, with the youth forming more than 70% of its population.

“The census data from the first digitalized census will support the implementation of Timor-Leste’s National Strategic Development Plan for 2011-2030 and help in updating indicators, and for monitoring global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The data will also help in updating statistical information on demographic, economic and social characteristics of the population,” said Mr. Elias dos Santos Ferreira, Director General, GDS.

Investing in data such as population and censuses and in human capital will help the country to harness the potential of all its residents, including those that are traditionally marginalized, for example; women, young people, the elderly and disabled. During the last census conducted in 2015, Timor-Leste recorded a population of 1.18 million.

Since 2004, UNFPA has continued to provide technical assistance to the Government of Timor-Leste through the General Directorate of Statistics (GDS) to conduct census.

Globally, UNFPA supports countries in population and housing censuses, and other population based surveys through long standing partnerships with Statistics Offices around the world.

“Investing in quality data and census will help in addressing the needs of all citizens and ensuring no one is left behind,” said Pressia Arifin-Cabo, UNFPA Country Representative in Timor-Leste.

