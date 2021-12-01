WFP Timor Leste - Food Security Assessment - A look at the Impact of Cyclone Seroja in Times of COVID-19 (September 2021)

Following the heavy rains across Timor-Leste in early April 2021 that resulted in flash floods and landslides in all the 13 municipalities, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) requested the assistance of World Food Programme (WFP) to carry out a Food Security Assessment. The key objective was to assess the impact of Cyclone Seroja, Fall Army Worm, and African Swine Fever (ASF) on food security in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights

• A total of 50,000 people affected by floods would need humanitarian support until the next harvest in May/June 2022. This represents 4 percent of the entire population.

• The Government food assistance ‘Cesta Basica’ program provided the key source of food across all households and accounted for 5 to 10 percent for all food consumed.

• Despite the floods, the increase in rice production is likely to boast income levels for rice growers, but remittances, casual labour prospects are hampered by COVID-19 pandemic

• Nominal price of imported rice was observed to be much higher than the same time last year. However, a continued downward trajectory is projected for the next six months.