WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, September 2022

Highlights

• In collaboration with the President’s Office and other stakeholders, WFP provided technical support to establish and organize the Supplementary Feeding Programme at the President’s office. The Programme aims to provide nutritious food to malnourished pregnant and lactating mothers and children.

• WFP, in collaboration with other United Nations (UN) agencies, provided technical support to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports (MoEYS), for a national workshop to disseminate information on plans to distribute Supplementary Iron Folic Acid to adolescent girls to reduce risks of iron deficiency and anaemia.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered an additional 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in September. Since March 2020, 23,257 cases were confirmed. As of end-September,

78.4 percent of the population aged 18 years and above were fully vaccinated. All WFP Timor-Leste’s staff are fully vaccinated.

Operational Updates

Nutrition

• WFP, in partnership with the MoH, organized 40 cooking demonstrations of super cereal and promoted social behavioural change communications (SBCC) at the community level. The cooking demonstrations focused on nutrition and healthy dietary practices, which encouraged malnourished pregnant and nursing women to attend nutrition counselling.

• WFP supported the Community Health Centres and continued to distribute the fortified blended food (Super Cereal) to 5,784 pregnant and lactating women at all municipalities, including Oecusse Region.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the MoH, WFP introduced a Nutrition Education Club initiative in Bobonaro Municipality to engage with students to promote the importance of nutritious food and healthy diets.

• With support from the Embassy of Japan in Timor-Leste, WFP is procuring registration books and information, education, and communications (IEC) materials, including posters and brochures on balanced diet and rice fortification to six municipalities: Ermera, Dili, Covalima,

Manufahi, Manatuto, and Baucau.

School Feeding

• WFP conducted a coordination meeting with MoEYS regarding the School Feeding Manual to prepare for another round of discussion to align with the national school feeding decree law.