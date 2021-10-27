WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

US$ 0.00 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered 2,811 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in September. The Government maintained the imposition of General Mandatory Confinement (lockdown) of the Municipality of Dili.

• Since the April floods, six evacuation centers in Dili temporarily shelter 131 families. A total of 28,896 affected families have received emergency support and 2,133 families are yet to receive assistance.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• On 21 September, WFP and the Government of Japan signed Exchange of Notes for a US$ 3 million contribution for the emergency food security programmes supporting people affected by COVID-19 and recent flooding.

• WFP, as the lead agency for the Global Logistics Cluster, continued to support the Government and humanitarian partners’ post-flood response activities by transporting and distributing relief material in evacuation centres in Dili and surrounding municipalities. In September, WFP, together with the Australian Relief and Mercy Services (ARMS) and the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion (MSSI), distributed food items to people with disabilities.

• Through the collaboration between SAMES and WFP, 37 mt of High Energy Biscuits (HEB) purchased with a contribution from New Zealand have been dispatched to identified health centres across TimorLeste. Distribution is ongoing.

Nutrition

• WFP, with its partner agencies, continued to support the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) focal points in conducting the sub-national dialogues on the Food Systems Summit, Nutrition for Growth and School Meal Coalition.

• WFP conducted a session on Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) and HEBs for the District Public Health Officers for Nutrition from all municipalities.

• Working closely with the Ministry of Health (MoH), WFP distributed Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials on HEBs for pregnant and lactating women. Total 73 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the country have received IEC materials to raise public awareness.