WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.00 m six months (October 2020 – March 2021)

Net Funding Requirement (NFR).

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered one new case of COVID-19 on 28 September 2020. As a result, the Government of Timor-Leste declared another thirty day State of Emergency.

• WFP is supporting the Government in finalizing the food safety guidelines for the school feeding programme and developing advocacy materials with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

• Data collection for the WFP joint monitoring of the 2020 Food and Nutrition Survey (TLFNS 2020) was completed in thirteen municipalities. The preliminary report is expected in November.

Operational Updates • In September, WFP provided three WFP’s humanitarian chartered flights connecting Kuala Lumpur to Dili and Port Moresby, with 212 humanitarian passengers and 2,993 kg of cargos.

Subsequent flights are scheduled for October and November 2020.

• In September, WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports continued to prepare for a second round of take home ration distributions. This second distribution (of rice, beans, eggs, and vegetables) is scheduled to be launched on 8 October along with the launch of the home-grown school feeding programme to primary students of the EBC Metinaro.

• WFP conducted a one-day workshop on the homegrown school feeding programme in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the Ministry of State Administration, during which the discussions centered on the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders.

• WFP is providing technical support on request by the Government on the design of food baskets and vouchers under the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan.

• WFP supported the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to produce and release the April to June Food Security Bulletin.