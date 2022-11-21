WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, October 2022

Highlights

• WFP Representative held Country Strategic Plan (CSP) discussion meetings and courtesy visits with the Prime Minister, Vice Prime Minister, the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion (MSSI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

• WFP held an official handover of Japan’s contribution of food commodities to support vulnerable populations; these include fortified rice, beans, and cooking oil to the Ministry of Solidarity and Social Inclusion (with participation from the Vice Prime Minister, the Minister of MSSI, and representatives from the Embassy of Japan.

• WFP celebrated the World Food Day event at the Municipality of Ermera with the Ministry of Agriculture and National Council for Food Security, Sovereignty and Nutrition. This entailed appreciating the food culture in Timor-Leste and emphasizing the importance of food and nutrition. WFP also promoted healthy diet messages through social media channels starting a week prior to the event.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered an additional 44 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in October. 23,257 cases were confirmed since March 2020. As of end August, 89.5 percent of the population aged 18 years and above were fully vaccinated. All WFP Timor-Leste’s staff are fully vaccinated.

Operational Updates

Nutrition

• WFP, together with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), conducted the Scale-up Nutrition (SUN) taskforce meeting to discuss the progress on the Consolidated National Action Plan for Nutrition and Food Security and implementation in addressing malnutrition in the country.

• WFP held a technical discussion with the Ministry of Health regarding Super Cereal distribution with the latest updates and the 2023 annual state budget allocation for nutrition intervention for collaboration and advocacy.

• WFP initiated a six-month advertising campaign on GMNTV, a local TV station, with videos that promote Super Cereal, rice fortification, and school feeding in relation to WFP’s capacity-strengthening efforts with the Government of Timor-Leste on health and nutrition.