WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

US$ 0.00 m six months (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered 294 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in October. The Government maintained the imposition of General Mandatory Confinement (lockdown) in the Municipality of Dili.

• The movement restrictions of citizens between Dili and municipalities as well as between the municipalities across the territory have been lifted. However, the Government called on communities to follow the COVID-19 guideline and safety regulations recommended by the Ministry of Health and WHO.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• WFP and the Government of China signed a contribution agreement of US$ 1 million for emergency food assistance through the Ministry of Health to support malnourished pregnant and lactating women in Timor-Leste.

• WFP and the Autonomous Service of Medicines and Medical Equipment (SAMES) completed the distribution of High Energy Biscuits (HEBs) to Community Health Centres in all municipalities with the support from the district public health officers. The HEB distribution supported 13,000 pregnant and lactating women.

• WFP continued to support the Government and humanitarian partners’ post-flood response activities. Since September, WFP has completed the distribution of Take-Home Rations (THR) to 55 people with disabilities with the Australian Relief and Mercy Services (ARMS) and the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion (MSSI).

Nutrition

• WFP supported KONSSANTIL (National Council for Food Security, Sovereignty and Nutrition in TimorLeste) to host World Food Day events in Dili and different municipalities. During the events, WFP presented the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) report and hosted local cooking competitions to promote healthy and balanced diets.

• WFP coordinated with the Ministry of Health to distribute nutrition-sensitive Information,

Education, and Communication (IEC) materials to the Community Health Centres in all municipalities.

• WFP co-hosted a National Nutrition Award event with the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) department of the Prime Minister’s Office.