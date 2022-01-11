WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, November 2021

Highlights

In November, at the multi-sectoral coordination workshop, WFP with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF), donors, UN agencies, and civil society organizations reviewed the April floods response of the food security sector and commenced the preparedness planning process for the 2021/22 wet season. The workshop resulted in producing the draft of the Food Security Emergency Preparedness and Response subsector group plan.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered 32 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in November 2021. Since March 2020, 19,800 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• For the inter-sectoral emergency coordination, preparedness and implementation, WFP has set up Field Support Units in four municipalities (Baucau, Bobonaro, Manuafahi, and Oecusse) with four new programme assistants.

• WFP donated information and communications technology (ICT) material to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) to support the Kharpa Beetle survey and assessments at warehouses across the country through partnering with the National Directorate for Quarantine and Biosecurity (DNQB).

Nutrition

• WFP finalized the Technical Agreement between WFP and the Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and prepared a 6-month nutrition video broadcast plan for the airtime.

• WFP conducted a joint field visit (with the National Medical and Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (SAMES),

WHO, and WFP) to the municipalities of Bobonaro and Covalima to provide nutrition and supply chain training to health workers.

• WFP and UNICEF supported the Government with the finalization of the National Health Nutrition Strategy Plan for 2022-2026. The Plan aims to improve the nutritional status of Timorese population to accelerate the reduction of undernutrition and malnutrition through nutrition-specific and sensitive approaches.