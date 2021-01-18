WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.00 m six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered no new COVID-19 cases in November 2020. Nonetheless, the State of Emergency remained in effect.

• WFP continued the final revision of the Food Safety Guideline for schools. Printing will commence upon signature by WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Health.

• WFP, in conjunction with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health and development partners, participated in the launch of the preliminary findings of the 2020 Timor-Leste Food and Nutrition Survey on 27 November. The Government of TimorLeste will release the final report early next year. Initial findings show that while there is some improvement in the nutrition situation with the stunting rate decreasing from 58 percent in 2010 to 47 percent in 2020, it is still considered as ‘very high’ according to WHO thresholds (more than 30 percent).

Operational Updates

• On 18 November, WFP provided one humanitarian chartered flight connecting Kuala Lumpur to Díli, with 75 humanitarian passengers and 2.6 mt of cargo. Subsequent flights are scheduled for 2 and 16 December.

• WFP supported the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to produce the July to September Food Security Bulletin, and took part in a data consolidation meeting at the General Directorate of Statistics. WFP will release the bulletin in December. A previous bulletin covered April to June .

• WFP will finalize and sign the draft Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in December 2020 in line with the Country Strategic Plan of WFP Timor-Leste, in particular activities aiming to improve basic education quality and student retention.

• WFP donated four laptops and two printers to the Ministry of Tourism, Commerce and Industry on 26 November to support the food basket programme of the Government of TimorLeste.

• WFP is procuring four mobile storage units for contingency stock for emergency response and 15 baby wiki halls for the school feeding program, which will arrive in early January 2020.

• Additionally, WFP procured blending machinery for the rice fortification programme which arrived on 29 November from China for the National Logistics Centre of Timor-Leste.

• The evaluation on WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (2018-2020) in Timor-Leste was endorsed by Mrs. Odete Guterres, Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries endorsed the evaluation.