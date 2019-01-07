WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

3.8 mt of ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF) distributed to 1,268 girls and boys under five

Operational Updates

The Ministry of Health has decided to expand the moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) programme to four additional municipalities (Manatuto, Aileu, Liquisa, and Manufahi) to complement the already operational program in six municipalities. Specialized nutritious food will start to be distributed in December 2018.

WFP conducted a national dissemination of an evaluation report on MAM treatment among stakeholders including Government, NGOs and donors. Dissemination cascaded to the six municipalities where WFP operates to follow up on recommendations from the report findings.

The Ministry of Health, UNICEF and WFP conducted a joint coverage survey on Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and MAM in three municipalities (Ermera, Baucau and Viqueque). The preliminary report is expected to be presented to relevant parties in December.

Six cooking demonstrations and nutrition education sessions were organized across communities in Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse by WFP field staff, in collaboration with Ministry of Health personnel, reaching 593 participants, 10 percent of which were men and boys.

Discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Education to finalize and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WFP, to operationalize the partnership and initiate planned activities to support the school feeding programme. Adjustments are being made to include specific provisions on monitoring and evaluation and rice fortification.

Preparations for the Fill the Nutrition (FNG) gap study are underway and data collection is planned for the first quarter of 2019.

WFP assisted Timor-Leste's Medical and Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (SAMES) and Ministry of Health’ staff in 10 municipalities for enhanced coordination and capacity on food distribution and commodity tracking.

The United Nations in Timor-Leste, including WFP, initiated the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence on 25 November, with several advocacy events to highlight the commitment of the UN and partners.