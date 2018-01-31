WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, November 2017

Highlights

From January 2015 to November 2017, a total of 47,916 children under the age of 5 years and 68,160 pregnant and nursing mothers were treated for malnutrition.

From January 2015 to November 2017, 395.477 mt of locally-produced Timor Vita, a specialised nutritious food for women, and 148.428 mt of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food was distributed to 125 health facilities in 6 municipalities.

From January to November 2017, 201 health staff (105 men and 96 women) and volunteers were trained on nutrition, behaviour change and counselling.

Operational Updates

• WFP supported the conduct of the Timor-Leste Strategic Review: Progress and Success in Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 undertaken by local non-governmental organization (NGO) the Centre of Studies for Peace and Development (CEPAD) and Johns Hopkins University in May 2017. The Strategic Review identified gaps and opportunities for the Government of Timor-Leste, communities and development partners to achieve zero hunger.

• The National Strategic Review of SDG 2 provided WFP with solid grounds for the preparation of a Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2018-2020, which identified improved nutrition for children under 5 years, pregnant and nursing women and adolescent girls, as well as capacity building of government institutions on sustainable food supply chain management, as key outcomes for the upcoming years. The CSP has been submitted for Executive Board’s approval in February 2018 with an early release in January 2018.

• WFP is supporting the Timor-Leste Medical Supply Agency’s (SAMES) expansion of the online supply chain management system, mSupply. WFP has staff in SAMES’ office and in the field assisting the strengthening of its capacity and health facilities for more effective and efficient delivery of specialised nutritious food and general medical supplies to all 13 districts.

• Between January and November 2017, 201 health staff and volunteers were trained on nutrition, behaviour change communication and/or counselling in Oecusse, Covalima, Dili,

Ermera, Bobonaro and Ainaro.

• WFP’s cooperating partners Alola Foundation and World Vision conducted cooking demonstrations with the participation of 6,026 men and women in Covalima, Oecusse and Dili, and screened 26,000 children under 5 years of age for acute malnutrition.

• From January to November, health staff have provided 8,906 caregivers with nutrition education and information to prevent undernutrition of their children.

• From January to November, WFP field staff jointly with District Public Health Officers (DPHOs) nutrition conducted monitoring in 377 health facilities and interviewed 566 households of beneficiaries enrolled in the programme.

• WFP is expanding its targeted supplementary feeding programme for pregnant and lactating women to three additional municipalities (Baucau, Lautem and Viqueque), to provide Timor Vita until the end of February 2018, with CARE International as implementing partner.

• A National Consultation on Rice Fortification was organized jointly by National Council for Food Security, Sovereignty and Nutrition in Timor-Leste (KONSSANTIL) and WFP on 23 November. The set-up of a Technical Advisory Group is expected shortly to work on the various recommendations resulting from the consultation.