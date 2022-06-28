WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, May 2022

Highlights

• On 5 May, Taur Matan Ruak, Prime Minister, launched the final report of Timore-Leste Food and Nutrition Survey and the National Health Sector Nutrition Strategic Plan 2022-2026.

• On 11 May, WFP, together with the Ministry of Health, launched the distribution of super cereal program to the malnurished pregnant and nursing mothers, supported by the contribution from China.

• WFP began a baseline assessment in three municipalities (Baucau, Bobonaro, and Manufahi) to assess school infrastructures and supply chains relevant to school meals, fortified rice, and nutrition for the Say No to 5S project (school health and nutrition project) supported by the contribution from KOICA (the Republic of Korea).

Situation Updates

• On 19 May, Timor-Leste celebrated the inuaguration of new President Dr. Jose Ramos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and the 20th anniversary of restoration of independence in Timor-Leste on 20 May. WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, sent a letter of congratulations to the new President and offered to strengthen the partnership with WFP to improve food security and nutrition.

• Timor-Leste registered an additional 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in May 2022. Since March 2020, 22,915 cases have been confirmed in the country. As of the end of May 2022, 73.4 percent of the population aged 18 years and above have been fully vaccinated. All of WFP TimorLeste staff are fully vaccinated.

Operational Updates

Nutrition

• WFP continued to provide technical support to the Scale-up Nutrition Secretariat under the Prime Minister’s Office to finalize the M&E framework of the Consolidated National Action Plan for Nutrition and Food Security.

• WFP handed over 305 mt of super cereal (CSB+) to the Ministry of Health (MoH), along with the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) fliers and posters on super cereal consumption.

• WFP, together with the MoH, began the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme training for nutrition coordinators, community health committee (“Saude Na Family”) focal points, the maternal, and child health focal points at community health centers.

• WFP continued to work with CARE International to develop the 3rd edition of Lafaek children’s magazine to promote healthy and nutritious diets for children.

Food Fortification

• WFP finalized vendors to procure two blending machines to support the rice fortification activities of domestic millers and awarded the contract to vendors.

• The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, and Industry (MTCI) submitted the Food Fortification Decree-Law to the Office of the President of the Council of Ministers (CoMs) for further discussions and approvals from the Government.