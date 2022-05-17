WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, March 2022

Highlights

• The Government of Timor-Leste provided a US$1.5 million donation to support the WFP’s humanitarian response in Ukraine, to show solidarity with the people affected by the war in Ukraine.

• WFP and WHO launched the joint School Health and Nutrition Project, “Say No to 5S (Starvation, Soil-transmitted Helminthiasis, Skin diseases, Smoking, and Sugary/alcoholic drinks in schools)” together with the government partners, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, and the Ministry of Finance. The project is funded by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to improve the health and nutrition of schoolchildren.

• WFP presented on the impact of climate change on food security at the 4th Climate Change Conference, organized by the Government of Timor-Leste onthe 29th and 30th of March 2022.

Situation Updates

• On 19 March 2022, Timor-Leste completed the first round of its presidential election. On 29 March, after a general evaluation of the result by the National Commission for Election, the Court of Appeal announced that two candidates — the incumbent President, Francisco Guterres, and the former president, José Ramos-Horta — will be running for the second round of the elections on 19 April 2022.

• Timor-Leste registered 82 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in March 2022. Since March 2020, 22,827 cases have been confirmed in the country. As of March 2022, 72.7 percent of the population age of 18 years and above have been fully vaccinated. 100 percent of WFP Timor-Leste staff are fully vaccinated.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• WFP supported the State Secretariat of Civil Protection with the delivery of 2000 mt of donated rice to the National Logistic Center warehouse.

• WFP supported preparations for the upcoming Disaster Response Planning Seminar in April under the leadership of the State Secretariat of Civil Protection.

Nutrition

• WFP completed Social Behavioral Change Communication training for health workers and teachers in five municipalities – Manatuto, Covalima, Bobonaro, Likisa, and Dili – together with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

• WFP continued to work with CARE international to develop the 3 rd edition of Lafaek children’s magazine to enhance social and behavioral communications on healthy diets and eating behaviors.

• WFP supported the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on a technical review of the M&E framework of Consolidate National Action Plan for Nutrition and Food Security (SDG2 CNAP-NFS).