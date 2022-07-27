WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, June 2022

Highlights

• H.E. President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Dr. José Ramos-Horta, and H.E. Minister of Health, Dr.

Odete Maria de Freitas Belo, visited EBC Manleuana (Basic Central School) and Comoro Community Health Center, with WFP representative, Dageng Liu. This visit aimed to observe school feeding and nutrition assistance to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, which was supported by the contribution of the Government of the People’s Republic of China through WFP.

The event also involved cooking demonstrations and nutrition counseling as part of WFP’s social behavioral change communication to improve nutrition for women.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered an additional 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in June 2022. Since March 2020, 22,957 cases have been confirmed in the country. As of the end of June 2022, 74.3 percent of the population aged 18 years and above have been fully vaccinated. All of WFP Timor-Leste’s staff are fully vaccinated.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• After the recent flash floods and landslides, WFP worked closely with the Civil Protection Authority (CPA) at the national and municipality levels in their disaster response, by conducting rapid assessments of flood-affected populations in Covalima, Viqueque, and Lautem. WFP will also support the preparation of high-energy biscuits and fortified rice to be distributed to vulnerable populations in the affected areas.

Nutrition

• WFP, together with the Ministry of Health, conducted training for the Targeted Supplementary Feeding program for Nutrition Coordinators, Saude Na Family focal points, and Maternal and Child health focal points in Dili, Oecusee,

Bobonaro, Ainaro, and Manufahi.

• WFP is also supporting the Ministry of Health for the distribution of Super Cereal (CSB+) to assist pregnant and lactating women) in municipalities after its initial delivery to community health centers.

Food Fortification

• WFP is in preparation to produce 5 mt of fortified rice with CPA, with rice donated by the Government of India.

• In close cooperation with WFP, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) office is conducting a legal impact analysis for the food fortification decree law on food fortification, to prepare the decree law to be on the agenda of the Council of Ministers.

School Feeding

• WFP supported and participated in the celebration of World Food Safety Day, with UN agencies and development partners to support the improvement of food safety in the country.