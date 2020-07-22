WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.52 m Six Months (July – December 2020)

Net Funding Requirement(NFR).

Situation Updates

• The Government of Timor-Leste lifted the State of Emergency on 26 June, 2020, but the public is still required to observe the COVID-19 health protocols issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health (regular handwashing, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing).

• Following the lifting of the State of Emergency, local markets have now reopened across all municipalities, while public transport and commercial vehicles are also providing services, with restrictions to observe the WHO and Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

Operational Updates

• WFP Aviation, authorized by the Government of Timor-Leste, launched chartered flights linking Díli to Kuala Lumpur on 14, 21 and 28 June. These flights enabled the transport of vital medical supplies and humanitarian workers for the COVID19 response.

• WFP provided technical support on strengthening data quality for the Timor-Leste 2020 Food Security & Nutrition Survey data collection, along with the Ministry of Health and UNICEF, in the Covalima Municipality. WFP also provided financial support to the National Institute of Health to conduct joint monitoring of the survey in a number of municipalities.

• The National Council for Food Security, Food Sovereignty, and Nutrition in Timor-Leste (KONSSANTIL) held a technical working group meeting at the United Nations compound on 25 June to discuss the translation of the 2019 Fill the Nutrient Gap findings into action. WFP, in collaboration with the Government, national, and international development partners, supports KONSSANTIL to implement Zero Hunger strategies.

• WFP has completed the initial assessment for home-grown school feeding to be piloted in five schools in Díli Municipality. WFP’s support will include improving water sources and establishing handwashing stations; providing washable and reusable face masks; and providing COVID-19 information, education and communication materials - including posters for SBCC (social and behavioral change communication) activities.