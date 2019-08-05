WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

4.902 mt of specialised nutritious food distributed to 817 pregnant and lactating women

12 Nutrition Education sessions reached 463 community members, of whom 25% were men and boys, from communities across 5 municipalities (Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse).

US$1.92 m six months (July - December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP held Nutrition Education sessions in four schools in Covalima and Ermera, reaching 161 students (80 boys, 81 girls) aged 11-18 years.

• WFP, in collaboration with the office of the UN Resident Coordinator, delivered a session to the National Olympic Athletes on Sustainable Development Goal 2 for ending hunger and malnutrition.

• WFP completed data collection for the Fill the Nutrient Gap Cost of Diet (CoD) survey in 6 municipalities: Baucau, Bobonaro, Dili, Ermera, Manufahi and RAEOAOecusse; covering 36 markets at Village, Administrative Post, and Municipality levels. The CoD data collection was conducted by trained enumerators under close supervision and collaboration with the National Council for Food Security, Sovereignty and Nutrition in Timor-Leste (KONSSANTIL).

• The draft agreement with the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion (MSSI) has been updated reflecting inputs from the Ministry of Finance. The agreement between WFP and MSSI will facilitate the provision of technical support in areas such as electronic beneficiary registration in social protection systems and payment solutions.

• The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) has cleared a draft agreement with WFP. Formalising of this agreement through an MoU will initiate the implementation of activities in support of the school feeding programme, including strengthening the M&E system, rice fortification and supply chain management.

• Three warehouse management and food quality and safety sessions were delivered to 72 health staff from 13 municipalities in a training on integrated management of acute malnutrition, organized by the National Health Institute (INS) and UNICEF.