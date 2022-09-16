WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, July 2022

Highlights

• WFP participated and supported the launch of "President's Call for Action for Nutrition” with other UN agencies and government partners. WFP provided technical assistance in organizing the national event and advocacy to reduce malnutrition in the country.

• Dageng Liu, WFP Representative, conducted an official farewell meeting with Dr José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Mr Taur Matan Ruak, Prime Minister, and Mr Fidelis Leite Magalhães,

Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Minister.

• On 14 July 2022, Dr Ramos-Horta conferred the Order of Timor-Leste to Mr Liu in recognition of his work in addressing Zero Hunger; the Order of Timor-Leste is awarded to express gratitude to individuals for their significant contribution to Timor-Leste and its citizens.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered an additional 47 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in July 2022. Since March 2020, 23,004 cases were confirmed. As of end July, 76.4 percent of the population aged 18 years and above were fully vaccinated. All WFP Timor-Leste’s staff are fully vaccinated.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• WFP supported the Civil Protection Authority by providing transportation to deliver food and non-food items for a total of 4,072 people (1,712 households) affected by floods in Covalima, Manatuto, Manufahi and Viquque municipalities.

• WFP launched the fortified rice production at the National Logistics Center (CLN)’s warehouse in Tibar. During the launch, CLN handed over the fortified rice to the Civil Protection Authority to respond to the emergency relief needs in the country.

Nutrition

• WFP, together with the Office of Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health, and relevant government ministries, organized cooking demonstration of super cereal and the social behavioural change communications campaigns.

The event focused on the promotion of healthy dietary practices and encouraging malnourished pregnant and lactating women to attend nutrition counselling sessions.

• WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, conducted a training for the targeted supplementary feeding programme for nutrition coordinators, Saude Na Family focal points, and maternal and child health focal points in 7 municipalities: Baucau, Covalima, Ermera, Lautem, Manatuto, Manufahi and Viqueque.

• WFP is also supporting the Ministry of Health for the distribution of Super Cereal Plus to assist pregnant and lactating women in all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste.