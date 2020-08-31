WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.46 m Six Months (August 2020 – January 2021)

Net Funding Requirement.

Situation Updates

• The Government of Timor-Leste lifted the State of Emergency on 26 June 2020, but the public is still required to observe the COVID-19 health protocols issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health (regular hand washing, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing continued throughout July).

• Following the lifting of the State of Emergency, local markets reopened across all municipalities, while public transport and commercial vehicles are also providing services, with restrictions to observe the WHO and Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

Operational Updates

• Since 14 June 2020, WFP Aviation has launched five chartered flights between Kuala Lumpur and Dili, carrying 138 humanitarian passengers, 2 mt of humanitarian cargo, and two loads of office hygiene items. These flights ensure that humanitarian workers, UN, NGOs, humanitarian partners, and medical personnel can rapidly reach the areas where they are needed for the COVID-19 response, amid commercial flight suspensions, and in full compliance with States’ public health procedures.

• WFP participated in joint monitoring of the Timor-Leste Food and Nutrition Survey data collection in collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health in Liquisa, Ermera and Aileu Municipalities to ensure data quality. The preliminary findings of the survey will be released in September 2020.

• WFP continues to provide technical support to the Ministry of Health on the preparation of World Breastfeeding Week 2020. Together with UNICEF and WHO, WFP provided technical support and developed a video raising awareness on the importance of breastfeeding and best practices, with the Ministry of Health.

• WFP shared the ten key findings of the Fill the Nutrient Gap analysis with the Government for their further interventions on relevant recommendations. In addition, a national media campaign was held on the gaps identified – targeting wider audiences, including decisionmakers.

• WFP continues the home-grown school feeding pilot project in five schools. WFP held a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Education Youth and Sports,

Department of Infrastructure, National University of Timor-Leste, and conducted further assessment on the school garden and kitchen facilities.

• WFP continues to collaborate with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in raising awareness for farmers on nutritious foods to bring to market.