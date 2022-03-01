WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, January 2022

Highlights

WFP conducted training on Rice Fortification in collaboration with the Secretary of the National Council for Food Security, Sovereignty and Nutrition in Timor-Leste (KONSSANTIL) and the Directorate of Food Security of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF).

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered an additional 83 locally transmitted new COVID-19 cases in January 2022.

Since March 2020, 19,946 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• WFP supported the procurement of additional High Energy Biscuits to ensure sufficient emergency food reserves as part of the countries preparedness efforts for natural disasters.

• WFP participated in a Disaster Risk Management workshop organized by the Secretary of State Civil Protection. The workshop was in preparation for the upcoming International Seminar for Disaster Risk Management in April 2022 in Dili, which aims to strengthen emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction.

Nutrition

• WFP together with the Nutrition and Health promotion departments developed and finalized a 2022 work plan based on the CSP 2018-2022.

• Contnuing its efforts in provide technical support to Prime Minister Office’s Scale Up Nutrition (SUN)

Movement Secretariat, WFP supported the development of the SUN Secretariat’s Consolidated National Action Plan for Nutrition and Food Security (CNAP-NFS) Monitoring and Evaluation framework, a Terms of Reference for SUN Timor-Leste Task Force, and led preparations for the upcoming high level workshop on stunting prevention in the country.

• WFP and the Ministry of Health continued to monitor and report on the distribution of High Energy Biscuits from Community Health Center’s across the country in efforts to support improving the nutritional status of vulnerable pregnant and nursing mothers.

Food Fortification

• WFP submitted the final version of the Food Fortification Decree-Law — versions in English,

Portuguese and Tetum — to the Ministry of Trade,

Commerce, and Industry (MCTI) for its submission to the Council of Ministers (CoM).