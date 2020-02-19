WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

US$ 806,000 six months (February – July 2020) net funding requirements

389 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP, in coordination with UNICEF, supported the Ministry of Health in conducting a two-week training for 64 enumerators who will conduct data collection for the 2020 Timor-Leste Food and Nutrition Survey. During this training, WFP trained participants with techniques on data collection and the use of online applications for the survey.

• In coordination with the Ministry of Health, WFP has finalized a social and behavioural change communication video which will be used in schools throughout the country, to educate students on adolescent nutrition.

• WFP provided technical and financial support to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports for the National School Feeding Manual review workshop. A total of 122 relevant stakeholders including school management, development partners, Ministry of State Administration and municipal authorities attended the event. This event provided an opportunity for the stakeholders to provide their feedback and review the drafted school meal manual.

• On 9 January, WFP met with the Minister of Education, Youth, and Sport to discuss the partnership and the current national school feeding program.

• WFP drafted a concept note and technical agreement for the pilot home-grown school feeding programme. This pilot project will be implemented through tripartite collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Agriculture and WFP. The next step is for WFP to plan a homegrown school feeding assessment.

• WFP conducted 15 warehouse visits, logistics capacity and needs assessments across seven municipalities (Manatutu, Baucau, Lautem, Viqueque, Manufahi, Ainaro, and Covalima). These assessments will help the Government and WFP to be better prepared to respond in the case of emergencies.

• WFP has updated its business continuity plan in view of the increased spread of the 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).