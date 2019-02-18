WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

2.9 mt of ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF) distributed to 971 girls and boys under five

12.8 mt of Super Cereal distributed to 2,140 pregnant and nursing women

11 nutrition education sessions organised in five municipalities, reaching 978 community members

US$ 2.4 m six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements

3,111 people assisted in January 2019

Operational Updates

A WFP report on the Social and Behaviour Change Symposium for better nutrition and health held in midDecember jointly with Ministry of Health was shared with partners. A joint Ministry of Health-WFP associated partner mapping survey questionnaire is being prepared to identify who is working in which SBCC intervention.

The findings and recommendations of the formative research on adolescent boys and girls’ health and nutrition in Timor-Leste, undertaken by WFP and Australian-funded programme TOMAK, are forming the basis for the development of more targeted communication materials including a series of posters for adolescents and a special edition on Adolescents on Lafaek Magazine (from CARE International), a magazine widely distributed across the 13 municipalities.

Eleven cooking demonstrations and nutrition education sessions were organized across communities in Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse by WFP field staff, in collaboration with Ministry of Health personnel, reaching 978 participants, 28 percent of which were men and boys.

Eleven nutrition education sessions were organized in schools in five municipalities, reaching 296 students (148 boys, 148 girls) aged 11 to 18 years.

WFP hosted the inception phase of the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) analysis, engaging with development partners, KONSSANTIL, and representatives from key line ministries to discuss the concept and formation of Technical Working Group, which aims to act as the decision-making body for the FNG analysis. Local donors have also been approached to fund the initiative.

WFP, through the Global Child Nutrition Foundation (GCNF), has launched School Meals Programme Global Survey. WFP is providing technical support to the Ministry of Education School Feeding Focal Point to participate.