WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, February 2022

Highlights

• WFP, together with the Minister of Health and high-level officials, visited the Timor Global company to discuss the possibility of re-starting the production of Timor Vita, a locally produced super cereal designed to prevent and treat undernutrition.

• WFP held a high-level joint visit with the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Ambassador of Brazil, to the Bobonaro Municipality for the Livestock and Horticulture Project. The purpose of the trip was to understand the challenges faced by farmers and how the project will strengthen the food systems of rural farmers.

Situation Updates,

• Timor-Leste registered 2,712 locally transmitted COVID19 cases in February 2022. Since March 2020, 22,716 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• WFP continued to support MoH to distribute the remaining High Energy Biscuits to pregnant and lactating women nationally. Additionally, WFP procured additional High Energy Biscuits to ensure having the emergency food stock available as part of natural disaster preparedness activities.

• WFP supported the State Secretariat of Civil Protection’s logistics work to establish a distribution plan. The distribution plan includes 2000 mt of rice and other items to 12 municipalities and Oecusse as contingency stocks.

Nutrition

• WFP extended its technical and financial support to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sport to conduct SBCC training for Health workers and Teachers at three Municipalities. The training will also be conducted in the rest of the municipalities.

Food Fortification

• WFP supported the State Seretariat of Civil Protection by providing nutrition values of blended fortified rice in joint efforts of providing rice fortification.

• WFP completed a further review of CLN’s Tibar blending facility in order to ensure rice fortification effects continue across a range of government Social Safety Net programmes.