WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.83 m six months (March – August 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The Fill the Nutrition Gap (FNG) report was launched on 25 February by the National Council for Food Security,

Sovereignty and Nutrition in Timor-Leste (KONSSANTIL). The report finds that while almost all Timorese households can afford to meet their energy needs, a nutritious diet meeting the energy, protein and micronutrient requirements would be unaffordable for most households. Pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls, infants and young children are at particular risk of malnutrition in TimorLeste due to high nutrient needs and low nutrient intake. Through modelling of different interventions, the report concludes that nutrition can only be improved if all sectors act together in a coordinated fashion. The acceptability trial on rice fortification from August to September 2019 was also presented to the stakeholders during the launch of the FNG report.

• From 24-29 February 2020, an independent evaluation team visited Timor-Leste and held an evaluation learning workshop with external stakeholders. Key findings in the light of changing context, capacities, and needs, show that WFP’s strategic positioning remained relevant and needed in the country.

• On 3-11 February, WFP conducted a scoping mission for school feeding monitoring & evaluation (M&E). The scoping mission found clear technical gaps in the M&E system of the national school feeding programme, from lacking a proper M&E framework to having limited data flows and timely use of M&E findings. Given WFP’s previous role in implementing school feeding in TimorLeste as well as current strategic planning for the future, there is an urgent and much-needed gap in this area to be filled by WFP in bridging all relevant stakeholders and providing strategic and technical support.

• From February 19-28, 2020, WFP conducted a nutrition scoping mission. The mission recommended the need to reinforce strategic cooperation in nutrition activities.

The mission also found that reintegrating school feeding, rice fortification, and integrated management of acute malnutrition (IMAM) programmes would help to improve the nutrition system in the country, especially by linking the activities with supply chain, social and behavioural change communication (SBCC) and evidence-based data.

• There was a reported outbreak of Fall Armyworm (FAW). The FAW is known to be highly migratory and thrive in warm and wet conditions. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, in coordination with FAO and WFP, is planning a rapid assessment in six municipalities to ascertain the impact in March and April.