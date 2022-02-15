WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, December 2021

Highlights

• WFP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) and the Government of Brazil to provide humanitarian assistance and livlihoods support to the people affected by the April floods in Timor-Leste.

• WFP signed a Standard Administrative Agreement (SAA) with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and a MoU with the World Health Organization on the joint SN5S — Say No to 5S (Starvation, Soil-transmitted Helminthiasis, Skin diseases, Smoking, and Sugary/alcoholic drinks in schools) — project. The joint KOICA SN5S project will improve the health and nutrition of school-aged children in Timor-Leste over the next five years.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• WFP provided food and non-food items to 441 students during a field mission with the Republic of Korea Embassy in Timor-Leste. This included red beans, oil, and face masks handed over by WFP to students at two schools in Aileu and Lautem and a further distribution by a NGO, by CQR (Centro Quesadhip Ruak) in Manufahi. This distribution activity aimed to enhance students’ nutritional intake through take-home rations and provide protection from COVID-19 related risks during the school break.

Nutrition

• WFP signed a technical agreement with the national broadcasting station Radio and Television Timor-Leste (RTTL). WFP provided logistics support for RTTL, including providing videos on nutrition and healthy diet and assisting RTTL for broadcast planning to facilitate Social and Behaviour Change Communications to reduce malnutrition and hunger across the country.

• On 28 December 2021, WFP provided key financial and logistics support for the National Nutrition Award hosted by the Scale-up Nutrition Movement Secretariat under the Prime Minister’s Office. The National Nutrition Award selected nutrition champions from all community groups who showed leadership in promoting a healthy diet and food security to reduce malnutrition across the country.

• WFP and the Ministry of Health (MoH) continued to monitor and report on the distribution of High Energy Biscuits from Community Health Center across the country to support the MoH in improving the nutritional status of vulnerable pregnant and nursing mothers.