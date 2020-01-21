21 Jan 2020

WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (219.9 KB)

In Numbers

5.9 mt of food distributed

US$ 0.79 m six months (January – June 2020) net funding requirements

985 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• Based on remote sensing data, WFP released its second climate monitoring report (as of 19 December 2019) with concerned ministries and development partners. The report found that across Timor-Leste, 36% (210,000 ha) of cropland falls under the category of severe to extreme drought. Lautem is also considered as having suffered a very long drought with more than 30 days without rainfall, affecting 40,000 people in the municipality.

• WFP and UNICEF supported the development of the 2020 National Nutrition Work Plan and participated in the Nutrition Annual Review organised by the Ministry of Health.

• In coordination with the Ministry of Health, WFP is finalizing a social and behaviour change communication video on adolescent nutrition, which will be used in schools throughout the country.

• WFP in collaboration with the Australian-funded program TOMAK and Care International, distributed a special edition of Lafaek Magazine (adolescents nutrition) throughout schools in the country. This edition aims to encourage behaviour change towards better nutrition among adolescents boys and girls.

• WFP supported the development of a rice fortification roadmap, led by the National Council for Food Security and Sovereignty and Nutrition in Timor-Leste (KONSSANTIL). This roadmap contributes to how rice fortification will be implemented in the country.

• WFP participated in the 21st Global Child Nutrition Forum in Cambodia, together with representatives from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports. During this forum, 300 participants from over 50 countries including Timor-Leste, shared about best practices and challenges in school feeding.

• WFP drafted the concept note and technical agreement for a pilot of the home grown school feeding programme. These documents will be reviewed with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, Ministry of Agriculture and schools by the end of January 2020.

