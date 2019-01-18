WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

The Ministry of Health and WFP provided orientation training to 20 representatives of 17 health facilities from the municipalities of Manatuto, Aileu, Liquisa, and Manufahi where the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP) for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) programme has been expanded to.

WFP and the Australian-funded programme Farming for Prosperity (To'os ba Moris Di'ak – TOMAK) finalized the report on formative research on Adolescents Nutrition and Health in Timor-Leste. The findings and recommendations of the formative research are forming the basis for the development of more targeted communication materials including a series of posters for adolescents and a special edition on Adolescents on Lafaek Magazine (from CARE International), a magazine widely distributed across the 13 municipalities.

Eight cooking demonstrations and nutrition education sessions were organized across communities in Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse by WFP field staff, in collaboration with Ministry of Health personnel, reaching 594 participants, 24 percent of which were men and boys.

A stakeholder meeting among WFP, UNICEF, and FAO was held to discuss roles and responsibilities of each partner to support the Fill Nutrition Gap (FNG) analysis, to be initiated in January 2019.

The commencement of a pilot project on rice fortification in selected schools located in Dili Municipality is waiting for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.