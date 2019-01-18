18 Jan 2019

WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (505.02 KB)

Operational Updates

  • The Ministry of Health and WFP provided orientation training to 20 representatives of 17 health facilities from the municipalities of Manatuto, Aileu, Liquisa, and Manufahi where the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP) for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) programme has been expanded to.

  • WFP and the Australian-funded programme Farming for Prosperity (To'os ba Moris Di'ak – TOMAK) finalized the report on formative research on Adolescents Nutrition and Health in Timor-Leste. The findings and recommendations of the formative research are forming the basis for the development of more targeted communication materials including a series of posters for adolescents and a special edition on Adolescents on Lafaek Magazine (from CARE International), a magazine widely distributed across the 13 municipalities.

  • Eight cooking demonstrations and nutrition education sessions were organized across communities in Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse by WFP field staff, in collaboration with Ministry of Health personnel, reaching 594 participants, 24 percent of which were men and boys.

  • A stakeholder meeting among WFP, UNICEF, and FAO was held to discuss roles and responsibilities of each partner to support the Fill Nutrition Gap (FNG) analysis, to be initiated in January 2019.

  • The commencement of a pilot project on rice fortification in selected schools located in Dili Municipality is waiting for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

  • A mission from WFP’s Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific delivered training on the Mobile Data Collection and Analytics (MDCA) system from 3 to 7 December. WFP staff as well as government representatives participated in the training of the system, which aims to substitute the previous system (eWIN), for the monitoring of WFP’s programmes. All monitoring questionnaires are being developed and will be activated to use in early 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.