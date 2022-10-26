WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, August 2022

Highlights

• On 22 August, WFP donated 100 tablets to the General Directorate of Statistics (GDS) under the Ministry of Finance to support the first digitalized, fourth Population and Housing Census in Timor-Leste.

• WFP, in coordination with the President’s Office and other stakeholders, provided technical support to organize a national event to launch the “President’s Call for Action for Nutrition” in Ainaro Municipality.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered an additional 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in August. Since March 2020, 23,170 cases were confirmed. As of end-August, 77.5 percent of the population aged 18 years and above were fully vaccinated. All WFP Timor-Leste’s staff are fully vaccinated.

Operational Updates

Nutrition

• WFP, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, organized a cooking demonstration session on nutrition and healthy dietary practices. In addition, malnourished pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were encouraged to attend nutrition counselling sessions during the World Breastfeeding Week in early August in all 13 municipalities, including Oecusse region.

• WFP and the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion (MSSI) signed a Letter of Understanding to support and strengthen the capacity of MSSI on supply chain and the provision of essential nutritious food to pregnant and nursing women.

Food Fortification

• As part of WFP’s strategy on the introduction and scale-up of rice fortification in Timor-Leste, WFP provides capacity strengthening support on the production and blending of fortified rice. On 26 August, WFP signed an agreement with two actors in local agribusiness – Acelda Unipessoal LDA and Graca Agro Trading Unipessoal LDA – on the fortification of local rice in Baucau and Bobonaro respectively. WFP also facilitated the shipment of two integrated fortified rice blending machines for these two actors to produce fortified rice locally.

School Feeding

• WFP supported the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports (MOEYS) to participate in the School Feeding in Portuguese Speaking Countries event to discuss good practices in nutrition and challenges in the implementation of school feeding programme.

• WFP participated in a series of consultation sessions of the National Consultation on Transforming Education Summit organized by MOEYS and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

• WFP provided IT equipment to MSSI’s unit of Partnership and Cooperation to support their activities on supply chain and social protection.