WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$ 0 m six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements.

Situation Updates

• Timor-Leste registered 5,596 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in August outside of quarantine. State of Calamity in Dili was ended on 4 August, but home confinement resumed on 25 August due to the surge of positive cases. The Government imposed “sanitary fences” that prohibit people from travelling to different regions across the country.

• A total of 30,629 households have been affected across all 13 municipalities by Cyclone Seroja which hit the country in April. The Government, with support from humanitarian partners, responded to the immediate crisis. Humanitarian donors and partners committed over US$ 19.4 million towards the response.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• WFP, as the lead agency for the Logistics Sector, continued to support the Government and humanitarian partners’ post-flood response activities by transporting and distributing relief material in evacuation centres in Dili and surrounding municipalities.

• WFP supported the National Directorate of Civil Protection (DNPC) to enhance its supply chain management system through physical inventory stocktaking activities at the DNPC warehouses.

Nutrition

• WFP worked together with the Ministry of Health to advocate for the Food System Summit through radio, and TV broad casting channels.

• WFP together with partner agencies provided technical and financial support to the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) movement focal points in conducting the sub-national dialogues meeting on the Food System Summit, Nutrition for Growth, and School Meal Coalition.

• WFP supported the Office of the Prime Minister and the members of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Food Security (KONSSANTIL) to launch the National Nutrition Awards as part of the SUN movement.

• WFP and the Government of Timor-Leste through the Ministry Trade Commerce and Industry (MTCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a US $100,000 grant to combat malnutrition