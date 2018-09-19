19 Sep 2018

WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, August 2018

World Food Programme
In Numbers

4.2 mt of ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF) distributed to 1,400 girls and boys under the age of five

14 nutrition education sessions organised in public schools in five municipalities, reaching 538 students

US$ 2.4 m six months (September 2018-February 2019) net funding requirements

1,400 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

  • In August, six cooking demonstrations and nutrition education sessions were organized across communities in Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse by WFP field staff, in collaboration with Ministry of Health personnel, reaching 527 participants, a third of which were men and boys.

  • 14 nutrition education sessions were organized in schools in five municipalities, reaching 538 students (268 boys, 276 girls) aged between 11 and18 years.

  • WFP and the Australian-funded programme Farming for Prosperity (To'os ba Moris Di'ak – TOMAK) conducted a formative research on adolescent nutrition and health in Timor-Leste. Data collection was finalized and preliminary results of the research findings were shared with representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, National Health Institute and other development partners during a validation workshop.

  • WFP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific David Kaatrud visited Timor-Leste from 22 to 24 of August, engaging the Government, partners and donors in a partnership addressing food security and nutrition challenges in Timor-Leste.

  • The potential use of rice fortification in Timor-Leste’s social safety nets and school meals programme was discussed during two rice fortification roundtable meetings, organized by WFP and the National Council for Food Security, Sovereignty and Nutrition (KONSSANTIL). An acceptability trial of fortified rice will be conducted in school meals programmes in three municipalities.

  • Together with the Timor-Global Factory team WFP provided a one-day training, simulation and practice to Medical and Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (SAMES) staff on reconstitution and repackaging of Super Cereal so that it can be easily distributed and meets beneficiary requirements.

