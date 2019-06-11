11 Jun 2019

WFP Timor-Leste Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Download PDF (653.21 KB)

In Numbers

25.092 mt of Super Cereal distributed to 4,182 pregnant and nursing women

0.093 mt of ready-to-use supplementary food distributed to 31 girls and boys under 5 years

8 cooking demonstrations and nutrition education sessions organized in five municipalities, reaching 356 community members

US$ 2.0 m six-month (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

  • Two nutrition education sessions were organized in two schools in Bobonaro and Dili, reaching 90 students (49 boys, 41 girls) aged 11-18 years.

  • WFP supported the Ministry of Health to deliver 16 metric tons of supplementary food in four municipalities, namely Aileu, Baucau, Dili and Manufahi for Moderate Acute Malnutrition Treatment (MAM).

  • Eight cooking demonstrations and nutrition education sessions were organized across communities in Bobonaro,
    Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse, reaching 356 participants, 25 percent of which were men and boys.

  • Work with the Ministry of Health is ongoing for the handover of the Targeted Supplementary Food Programme (TSFP) over the course of 2019.

  • WFP and TOMAK held consultations with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, and with school-based adolescents on the special edition of Lafaek Magazine on Adolescents’ Nutrition.

  • A partnership agreement with Catalpa International is being developed to support the Ministry of Health’s Health Promotion Department to develop a Knowledge Management System on Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) for health and nutrition aiming at better communication, integration and collaboration among SBCC stakeholders and avoiding duplication in the production of SBCC materials.

  • A concept note highlighting WFP’s planned priority areas of assistance on social protection, particularly Bolsa da Mae, and a draft Memorandum of Understanding were shared with Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion for further discussion. Consultations with the Secretary of State for Civil Protection are progressing with the development of a concept highlighting potential areas of support to form the basis of a joint Memorandum of Understanding.

  • WFP is working with the National Logistic Centre and the Ministry of Education to strengthen the capacity of national institutions in supply chain management. The signature of two MoUs will enable activities including needs assessments, market analysis, training and technical assistance.

