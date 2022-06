In 2021, WFP revised and extended its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2018-2022 to meet growing needs and ensure food security in Timor-Leste amidst the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and April floods. WFP provided technical assistance to the Government to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition and establish sustainable food systems in line with the Government's National Strategic Development Plan 2011- 2030.