WFP provides nutritious foods to the Ministry of Health to fight malnutrition across Timor-Leste

DILI - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Timor-Leste is supporting some of the country’s most vulnerable people – pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and children under 5 - to stay healthy by providing nutrient rich foods to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health and WFP has signed an agreement where the government donated $210,000 to support ongoing treatment for acute malnutrition, targeting pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under five

This will be supported by WFP’s donation of 122 metric tons of special nutritious foods – 110mt of Super Cereal and 12mt of Ready to Use Supplementary Foods - that will help ensure that mothers and children get the nutrients they need.

The food was officially handed over at a ceremony in Dili by WFP Timor-Leste’s Country Director, Dageng Liu to the Vice Minister of Health for Health Strategic Development, H.E Bonifácio Mau Coli dos Reis.

During the ceremony, H.E Bonifácio said “the Ministry of Health values the strong partnership with WFP in addressing malnutrition in Timor-Leste. We will continue to commit more national resources and seek support from partners and donors to address the high malnutrition rates across the country. It is important to continue to support vulnerable communities to lead healthy lives,” he added.

“WFP commends the Government’s contribution towards this important programme that will cover the needs of more than 18,000 pregnant and nursing women and 6,500 boys and girls under five in six municipalities Ainaro, Bobonaro, Covalima, Dili, Ermera and Oecusse ”, said WFP’s Dageng Liu. “WFP is committed to supporting Timor-Leste’s road map for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including by ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition,” he said.

The Ministry of Health is committed to reducing the rates of malnutrition across the country and has been partnering with WFP since 2007 to provide nutritional supplements to mothers and children. Both organisations are working together to raise awareness of the importance of dietary diversity and eating locally produced, nutrient-rich foods.

#

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @wfp_asia

For more information please contact:

Crispin da Costa Araujo, Programme Policy Officer, WFP Timor-Leste

Phone: +670 786 68635, e-mail: crispin.dacostaarujo@wfp.org