WFP humanitarian air service receives a boost with funding from the European Union and the World Health Organization

Dili - A funding contribution of US$150,000 from the European Union, channeled through the World Health Organization is helping the World Food Programme continue its humanitarian air passenger and cargo flights in support of the COVID-19 response in Timor-Leste.

“I couldn’t be more glad that we, the European Union and WHO had a unanimous agreement to extend financial aid to WFP so that periodic flights can continue without further disruptions to the supply chain and the critical air passenger service,” said EU Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Andrew Jacobs.

“WFP’s aviation services have been crucial in the country’s overall COVID-19 response from the time it started. Like many others, WHO has benefitted from it; it has allowed us to bring in medical supplies and personnel needed for the pandemic response. We are glad that with the EU’s support, we can extend much-needed funding support to WFP,” said WHO Representative, Dr Arvind Mathur.

Since June 2020, WFP has operated 19 charter flights between Dili, the capital, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,transporting 1,354 passengers and 14.5 metric tonnes of medical and emergency supplies on behalf of WHO and the international community. As many as 83 organizations, including the Timorese Government and the country's diplomatic corps, have used the service.

“With border closures and the disruption in supply chains across the region, WFP’s humanitarian air service has ensured that health and humanitarian workers and supplies reach where they are needed the most. We would like to thank the EU and WHO for their timely funding towards this important operation,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Timor-Leste, Dageng Liu.

