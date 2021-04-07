United States Providing Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Deadly Timor-Leste Floods

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $100,000 in immediate assistance to support people affected by the devastating floods in Timor-Leste. The intense storm unleashed heavy rainfall, causing severe flooding and forced widespread evacuations.

With this funding, USAID is working with partners on the ground to deliver urgently needed relief supplies for the most vulnerable people affected by the intense storm.

