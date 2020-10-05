United Nations Timor-Leste: COVID19 Response (September 2020)

Although the duration of the pandemic is unknown, we are confident of the UN Country Team in Timor-Leste’s commitment to continue to work together to find effective ways of supporting people however long it takes. There is no going back to the pre-COVID-19 world until a vaccine is available and globally distributed. We stand hand-in-hand to assist the Government and people of Timor-Leste to make appropriate choices and provide effective assistance.

COVID-19 pandemic is an unparalleled health crisis which is having significant socio-economic consequences that are affecting everyone’s life. The most vulnerable people are the hardest hit. Businesses and entrepreneurs that provide people with jobs and income have also been badly hit in Timor-Leste and around the world. Additionally, the pandemic is impacting on the lives of men, women, and children, and further exacerbating gender inequalities.

The impact of the pandemic determines the need to increase investments in health, economic and social systems because COVID-19 has pushed humankind to alarming levels of deprivation. While the fallout continues, the devastating impact on human development will add significant roadblocks to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. That’s why, what we do now matters. We need increased investments to protect human development for all – especially the most vulnerable.