Timor-Leste
UNICEF Timor-Leste Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: 18 June 2021
Attachments
- This Situation Report complements the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office Timor-Leste Floods Situation Reports with details on the situation and needs of children and their mothers, and on actions taken by UNICEF as part of the UN’s humanitarian response.
- Flooding and landslides have caused 48 fatalities and affected 30,367 households across Timor-Leste. Of those, 81% - or 24,674 households - are in Dili municipality. There are still 813 temporarily displaced persons in 6 evacuation facilities across Dili.
- The Government and humanitarian partners, including the UN, launched a US$ 32.7 million Joint Appeal & Flood Response Plan on 2 June to respond to residual humanitarian needs and assist with the early recovery process until December 2021.
- In the past month, UNICEF supported mobile clinics which provided health care services and medicine to 695 under-five children in evacuation centres. UNICEF also continued to support sanitation facilities in evacuation centres, as well as water treatment at household level. Malnutrition screening for children in evacuation centres continued on a weekly basis, as well as promotion of optimal infant and young child feeding practices. Child friendly spaces continued providing Mental Health and Psychosocial Support to children in eight locations, increasingly at community level rather than in evacuation centres.