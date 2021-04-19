Timor-Leste
UNICEF Timor-Leste Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Flood) - 5 to 16 April 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April 2021 resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected.
The flooding and landslides have caused 45 fatalities and affected 25,709 households across the country. Of those, 47% - or 12,054 households - are in Dili municipality. The Secretariat of State for Civil Protection estimates that there are currently 8,852 temporarily displaced persons, or 1,247 households, in 31 evacuation facilities across Dili.
UNICEF provided immediate assistance thanks to pre-positioned relief supplies. With logistical support from WFP, UNICEF provided over 8,000 units of non-food items (mats, blankets, tarpaulin, house cleaning kits, PPE, etc.) to evacuation sites, residential care institutions and affected communities, benefiting over 10,000 people. UNICEF has established 11 child friendly spaces, as well as nutrition and health monitoring spaces in evacuation centres.
Situation in Numbers
1,434 Under 5 children living in temporary shelters in Dili
25,709 Total affected households across country
4,546 Houses destroyed or country
8,885 Internally displaced people (IDPs) in Dili
45 Fatalities