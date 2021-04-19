UNICEF Timor-Leste Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Flood) - 5 to 16 April 2021

Highlights

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April 2021 resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected.

The flooding and landslides have caused 45 fatalities and affected 25,709 households across the country. Of those, 47% - or 12,054 households - are in Dili municipality. The Secretariat of State for Civil Protection estimates that there are currently 8,852 temporarily displaced persons, or 1,247 households, in 31 evacuation facilities across Dili.