UNICEF and ADB handover medical equipment to support Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 response

DILI, 2 March 2021 – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) today handed over to the Ministry of Health (MoH) a range of medical equipment that would help with treatment of mild and severe cases of COVID-19. The equipment was procured by the Ministry of Health and ADB through UNICEF’s supply division.

UNICEF’s Deputy Representative, Scott Whoolery, and Asian Development Bank Country Director, Sunil Mitra handed over the medical equipment to the Director-General of Health Services, Dra. Odette Da Silva Viegas. The event took place at the Antonio Carvalho Hospital Lahane (Izolamento COVID-19).

“The Ministry of Health warmly welcomes the support from UNICEF in procuring this essential health equipment, which will go a long way in treating anyone who may fall ill with COVID-19, as well as people across Timor-Leste who need to access healthcare centers and services for other reasons,” said Director-General of Health Services, Dra. Odette Da Silva Viegas. “We certainly cannot afford to let our guard down in relation to the pandemic, so it is reassuring to know that this support from UNICEF and ADB means we have equipment of the highest quality when providing healthcare to the people of Timor-Leste.”

The equipment, totaling more than 800 individual items, includes electric hospital beds for intensive care units (ICUs), other hospital beds, ventilators for ICUs, pulse-oximeters, ultaviolent lamps for room sterilization, infrared thermometers, laryngoscope sets for adults and children and examination lights.

“The Asian Development Bank has supported the COVID-19 response in Timor-Leste in numerous ways,” says Sunil Mitra, ADB Country Director in Timor-Leste. “This support will help ensure Timor-Leste is well prepared to provide the required health services to those impacted by COVID-19.”

“UNICEF is extremely pleased to be able to support the Ministry of Health in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ensuring other health services remain on track for those who require them,” said Scott Whoolery, UNICEF’s Acting Representative in Timor-Leste. “Whatever we can do in these uncertain times to ensure children and their families are able to access healthcare is exactly what we are committed to doing. We are all in this together, and together, we can stop the spread of COVID and blunt its impact.”

