UNDP, Timor-Leste launch GCF-backed project to protect rural communities against climate change

27 August 2020, Dili -- As Timor witnesses the impacts of harsher wet and dry seasons and unpredictable weather patterns, government representatives from the ministries of Agriculture and Fisheries, Environment, Interior, Public Works, and State Administration opened a UNDP-supported project to establish climate-resilient agriculture in six municipalities.

Over 80% of Timorese live in remote rural areas with little infrastructure, and their lives and livelihoods are significantly impacted by climate events such as floods, landslides, erosion, sea level rise and droughts. Such events have been increasing in intensity in recent years.

In March 2020, an unexpected late wet season caused widespread flooding in Dili, while in other areas drought ruined crop production, dramatically increasing food insecurity among subsistence farmers who make up over 65 percent of the population.

"We have lost a significant proportion of our productive areas 2003 to the impacts of floods, droughts and erosion. This is a serious situation and loss of our forests at a rate of 1.7 percent per year since 2003 should be a priority for protection," said Vice Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Abilio Xavier de Araujo.

The six-year project -- Safeguarding Rural Communities and their Physical Assets from Climate Induced Disasters in Timor-Leste -- is funded by a $22.4 million grant from the Green Climate Fund and will receive over $36 million in government co-funding. It will conduct works at 130 different sites across the country, including 38 water supply systems, 25 irrigation schemes, 216 kilometres of roads, and flood protection infrastructure that will benefit approximately 175,840 people - around 15 percent of the population.

The works will support agricultural output, community water resources and sanitation, road construction and rehabilitation, erosion management and flood mitigation. The project will also strengthen ecosystems through reforestation, as well as bolstering Timor-Leste's policies, regulations and institutions related to climate change and disaster preparedness. This includes developing risk information services, vulnerability mapping and monitoring.

The two-day inception workshop (August 25-27) invited input from technical specialists and community leaders, as well as presenting the findings of a baseline assessment into climate change-induced disasters and their impact on infrastructure across the target municipalities.

"Our leaders have all come here from distant and rural municipalities with one objective, to ensure the wellbeing of our communities," said Vice Minister of State Administration, Sr Lino Torezao.

"We are thankful for such strong government leadership on this project. The challenge of climate change will affect many Timorese, particularly the most vulnerable communities, and we must act now to ensure their lives and livelihoods are not further impacted by these changes," said UNDP Resident Representative Tuya Altangerel.

More information on the project, please click here.