Timor-Leste: Statement by the Spokesperson on the devastating floods, 5 April 2021

Brussels, 05/04/2021 - 10:44,

UNIQUE ID: 210405_2

Statements by the Spokesperson

The European Union stands in full support of the Government and people of Timor-Leste following the devastating floods that have affected Díli and other parts of the country. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims.

The catastrophic floods come at a time when Timor-Leste is working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 among its population, putting a considerable additional strain both on resources and on the Timorese people.

We are closely monitoring the situation via the Emergency Response Coordination Centre. As a first step, we have triggered the Copernicus Emergency Management Service for damage assessment. We stand ready to provide further assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, if requested.

The European Union and Timor-Leste have long-standing partnership. In a spirit of solidarity, we will support Timor-Leste as those affected by the floods strive to rebuild their lives and their livelihoods. The EU will also continue to assist Timor-Leste in its battle against COVID-19, including as a major contributor to the COVAX initiative.

