Timor-Leste - Severe floods (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 April 2021)

Heavy rainfall over parts of Timor-Leste in the last three days causing severe floods, leaving at least eleven dead, according to initial reports. The capital city of Dili has been most severely impacted. Inhabitants left their homes due to the high levels of water in different parts of the city, many parts of it are under water. Reports from Civil Protection indicate that the water in some places reached two meters, with houses on the banks of the Comoro stream being swept away. Major damage to private houses, commercial establishments, roads and other infrastructure has been reported. Several essential infrastructures in the fight against COVID-19 have also been affected, including the National Laboratory on the grounds of the Hospital Nacional Guido Valadares and the Autonomous Service for Medicines and Health Equipment (SAMES), the Timorese central pharmacy. Timor-Leste is due to receive its first COVAX vaccines tomorrow, but the medical supplies depot where they were to be stored is flooded. The Integrated Crisis Management Center (CIGC) is prioritising the support for the evacuation of the hardest hit areas and the relocation of hundreds of families affected by the floods at various points in the city. Response to the floods will take into account the continued efforts to combat COVID-19. The Indonesian part of Island of Timor is also very much affected. 44 deaths so far have been reported by media outlets.