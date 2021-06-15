Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste - Food Security Bulletin Edition no. 21: January - March 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Rice production estimates marred by the devasting floods; and continues to account for only 30 percent of the national requirement
Rice imports nearly double in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter.
Rice prices remain elevated, however, likely to slow down in the second quarter of 2021 as harvest season sets in.
Policy-wise, market intervention initiatives by National Logistics Centre (NLC) and Government plans to procure rice for strategic reserves likely to cushion the impact of floods and COVID-19 on food security situation.