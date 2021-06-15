Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste - Food Security Bulletin Edition no. 21: January - March 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Rice production estimates marred by the devasting floods; and continues to account for only 30 percent of the national requirement

  • Rice imports nearly double in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter.

  • Rice prices remain elevated, however, likely to slow down in the second quarter of 2021 as harvest season sets in.

  • Policy-wise, market intervention initiatives by National Logistics Centre (NLC) and Government plans to procure rice for strategic reserves likely to cushion the impact of floods and COVID-19 on food security situation.

Related Content