Timor-Leste Floods - Situation Report No. 9 (As of 21 May 2021)

This report is produced by UN RCO Timor-Leste in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by UN Timor-Leste. It covers the period from 7 to 21 May 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Latest official figures (19 May) showed that a total of 33,835 households have been affected by the floods across the country.

Since the declaration of a state of calamity in Dili on 8 April, the Government continues to lead the flood response.

To date, the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection has provided food and non-food items to 12,197 flood-affected households across all 13 municipalities.

In solidarity with the Government, the humanitarian partners and donors have provided relief assistance worth over USD 10.73 million to date.

According to the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection, 1,743 people remain temporarily displaced in 13 evacuation centers across Dili.

For the affected communities to be able to transition to recovery, the residual humanitarian needs – particularly of those who continue to be temporarily displaced and other vulnerable groups – need to be addressed as a matter of priority.

To this end, the Government, with support from the UN and other humanitarian partners, is finalizing a Floods Response Plan/Joint Appeal, which is expected to be launched next week.

33,835

Total affected households across the country

13

Evacuation Centers in Dili

1,743

People in Evacuation Centers

44

Fatalities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. A total of 44 fatalities (including 14 missing, presumed dead) have been recorded, 20 of whom in Dili municipality.

According to official figures, a total of 33,835 households across the country have been affected; of those, 81.6% - or 27,622 households – are in Dili municipality. A total of 2,163 hectares of agricultural areas have been affected by the flooding, which would negatively impact food security during the next lean season.

The latest official figures compiled by the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection, there remain a total of 13 evacuation centers in Dili municipality, where 1,743 people – or 394 households – are temporarily sheltered. This is 1,269 people less compared to two weeks ago, and it accounts for 11% of the total number of people in evacuation centers during the peak (8 April). Majority of the temporarily displaced have returned home, and the Government and humanitarian partners are supporting their safe return to the communities.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase daily, particularly in Dili, the Government extended the general home confinement in Dili municipality until 27 May, and extended the sanitary fence around Dili municipality, as well as around municipalities of Ainaro, Baucau, Covalima, Ermera, Lautem, Liquica, Manufahi and Viqueque, until 30 May. As of 20 May, there are 2,398 active cases of COVID-19, including amongst the temporarily displaced. The risk of further spread of COVID-19 remains high, particularly amongst the temporarily displaced. Under the national COVID-19 vaccination programme – launched on 7 April – to date a total of 53,312 doses have been administered across all municipalities.

According to the latest WFP Market Monitor Report (26 April to 9 May 2021), the FAO All Rice Index (2014-2016) averaged 110.5 points in April 2021, representing a five-month low. As the Government is considering to re-stock the strategic rice reserve as a preparedness measure for future disasters, this may signify a good moment for rice import as key rice exporters are experiencing price decreases due to the arrival of new supplies and a subdued export demand.