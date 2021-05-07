Timor-Leste Floods - Situation Report No. 8 (As of 6 May 2021)

This report is produced by UN RCO Timor-Leste in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by UN TimorLeste. It covers the period from 29 April to 6 May 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 20 May 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the declaration of a state of calamity in Dili on 8 April, the Government continues to lead the flood response. On 4 May, the President promulgated the amendment of the 2021 General State Budget, with an increased allocation to the Contingency Fund from USD 23.8 million to USD 65.2 million.

In solidarity with the Government, the humanitarian partners have provided relief assistance worth over USD 10.7 million to-date.

Latest official figures (4 May) showed that a total of 33,177 households have been affected across all 13 municipalities. A total of 2,163 ha of agricultural area has been reportedly affected by the flooding.

According to the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection, 3,125 people remain temporary displaced in 17 evacuation centers across Dili.

The preliminary findings of the Multi-Sectoral Rapid Needs Assessment and the Household Damage and Needs Assessment suggest that more than 550 residential houses have been completely destroyed, about 900 badly damaged, and another 1,900 sustained minor damages in Dili municipality.

33,177 Total affected households across the country

2,163 Hectares of agricultural areas affected across the country

17 Evacuation Centers in Dili

3,012 People in Evacuation Centers

41 Fatalities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April have resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. A total of 41 fatalities (including 9 missing, presumed dead) have been recorded.

According to official figures, a total of 33,177 households across the country have been affected; of those, 81% - or 27,622 households – are in Dili municipality. A total of 2,163 hectares of agricultural areas have been affected by the flooding, which would negatively impact food security during the next lean season.

The latest official figures indicate a total of 17 evacuation facilities in Dili municipality, where 3,012 people – or 611 households – are temporary sheltered. This is 913 people less compared to one week ago. Majority of the temporary displaced are returning home, and there is need to support the affected people’s safe return to the communities.

Following the renewal of the State of Emergency for additional 30 days to 1 June 2021, the Government also reinstated the general home confinement in Dili municipality until 13 May, and extended the sanitary fence around Dili municipality, as well as around municipalities of Ainaro, Baucau, Covalima, Ermera, Lautem, Liquica, Manufahi and Viqueque, until 16 May. As of 6 May, there are 1,315 active cases of COVID-19. The risk of further spread of COVID-19 remains high. Under the national COVID-19 vaccination programme – launched on 7 April – a total of 28,598 doses have been administered across all municipalities to-date.