Timor-Leste Floods - Situation Report No. 7 (As of 28 April 2021)

This report is produced by UN RCO Timor-Leste in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by UN TimorLeste. It covers the period from 22 to 28 April 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 5 May 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the declaration of a state of calamity in Dili on 8 April, the Government continues to lead the response operation. On 23 April, the National Parliament approved the amendment of the 2021 General State Budget, with an increased allocation to the Contingency Fund from USD 23.8 million to USD 65.2 million

• In solidarity with the Government, the humanitarian partners have provided relief assistance worth nearly USD 10.5 million.

• Latest official figures (28 April) showed that a total of 31,337 households have been affected across all 13 municipalities. A total of 2,163 ha of agricultural area has been reportedly affected by the flooding.

• According to the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection, 3,925 people remain temporary displaced in 25 evacuation facilities across Dili. Some may not be able to return to the areas where they were previously residing.

• Health and WASH-related concerns were raised this week when two children died of suspected diarrhea and acute respiratory infection (ARI) in the flood-affected community of Masilidun in Tasi Tolu on 27 and 28 April.

• Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, on 28 April, the President renewed the State of Emergency for another 30 days.

31,337 Total affected households across the country

2,163 Hectares of agricultural areas affected across the country

25 Evacuation Centers in Dili

3,925 People in Evacuation Centers

41 Fatalities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April have resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. A total of 41 fatalities (including 10 missing, presumed dead) have been recorded.

According to official figures, a total of 31,337 households across the country have been affected; of those, 83% - or 25,928 households – are in Dili municipality. A total of 2,163 hectares of agricultural areas have been affected by the flooding, which would negatively impact food security during the next lean season.

The latest official figures indicate a total of 25 evacuation facilities in Dili municipality, where 3,925 people – or 799 households – are temporary sheltered. This is 2,104 people less compared to one week ago. Majority of the temporary displaced are returning home, and there is need to support the affected people’s safe return to the communities.

On 28 April, the President renewed the State of Emergency for another 30 days. As of 28 April, there are 1,073 active cases of COVID-19. The risk of further spread of COVID-19 remains high. The first phase of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme – launched on 7 April - is nearly completed, with a total of 27,868 doses administered across all municipalities, as of 28 April.