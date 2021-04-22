Timor-Leste Floods - Situation Report No. 6 (As of 21 April 2021)

This report is produced by RCO Timor-Leste in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by UN Timor-Leste. It covers the period from 16 to 21 April 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 28 April 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Following the Government’s declaration of a state of calamity in Dili on 8 April, several humanitarian donors have provided additional humanitarian support the flood response, equivalent to nearly USD 10 million.

According to the latest official figures (21 April) from the Ministry of State Administration, which leads the Task Force for Civil Protection and Natural Disaster Management, a total of 28,734 households have reportedly been affected by the floods across all 13 municipalities. Of whom, 90% - or 25,881 households – are in Dili municipality.

The same report cites that currently there are 6,029 temporary displaced persons in 30 evacuation facilities across Dili, the worst-affected municipality.

4,546 houses across all municipalities have reportedly been destroyed or damaged.

According to the preliminary assessment by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries conducted in 9 municipalities to date, a total of 1,820 ha of rice crops and 190 ha of maize crops have been affected by the flooding.

13 Municipalities affected (out of 13 municipalities)

28,734 Total affected households across the country

4,546 Houses destroyed or damaged across the country

30 Evacuation facilities in Dili

41 Fatalities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April have resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. To date, a total of 41 fatalities (including 10 missing, presumed dead) have been recorded in Dili (15), Aileu (1), Ainaro (10), Baucau (1), Bobonaro (1), Covalima (2), Liquica (1), Manatuto (5), Oecusse (1) and Viqueque (4).

According to the latest official figures, a total of 28,734 households across the country have been affected; of those, 90% - or 25,881 households – are in Dili municipality. 4,546 houses across all municipalities have been destroyed or damaged.

The latest official figures indicate a total of 30 evacuation facilities in Dili municipality, where 6,029 people – or 1,194 households – are temporary sheltered. This is 2,823 people less compared to the last reporting period. Many affected people are starting to return home, and there is need to provide support to the affected communities with essential food and non-food items, as well as ensure that essential services are undisrupted in these communities.

According to the preliminary assessment by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries conducted in 9 municipalities (Ainaro, Baucau, Bobonaro, Covalima, Ermera, Liquica, Manatuto, Oecusse, and Viqueque) to date, a total of 1,820 ha of rice crops and 190 ha of maize crops have been affected by the flooding. Manatuto municipality is the worst-affected, with 1,167 ha of rice crops affected.

On 20 April, the National Parliament overall approved the amendment to the 2021 General State Budget, amounting to USD 293.9 million, which increased allocation to the COVID-19 fund. Discussions are currently ongoing in the National Parliament regarding additional allocation for the flood response and recovery.

On 21 April, the Council of Ministers decided to propose the renewing of the state of emergency for COVID-19 for another thirty days. As of 21 April, there are 749 active cases of COVID-19. The risk of further spread of COVID-19 remains high. The national COVID-19 vaccination programme – launched on 7 April - is ongoing and rolled-out in most of the municipalities, with 16,708 doses administered as of 21 April.