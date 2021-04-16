Timor-Leste Floods - Situation Report No. 5 (As of 15 April 2021)

This report is produced by RCO Timor-Leste in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by UN Timor-Leste. It covers the period from 13 to 15 April 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 21 April 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Following the Government’s declaration of a state of calamity in Dili on 8 April, several humanitarian donors have provided additional humanitarian funding to support the flood response, amounting to over USD 7.5 million.

According to the latest official figures (14 April) from the Ministry of State Administration, which leads the Task Force for Civil Protection and Natural Disaster Management, a total of 25,709 households have reportedly been affected by the floods across all 13 municipalities. Of whom, 45% - or 11,558 households – are in Dili municipality.

According to the same report, 4,546 houses across all municipalities have reportedly been destroyed or damaged.

According to the latest figures from the Secretariat of State for Civil Protection, currently there are 8,852 temporary displaced persons in 29 evacuation facilities across Dili, the worst-affected municipality.

To date, a total of 45 fatalities (including 10 who are still missing and presumed dead) have been recorded.

13 Municipalities affected (out of 13 municipalities)

25,709 Total affected households across the country

4,546 Houses destroyed or damaged across the country

29 Evacuation facilities in Dili

45 Fatalities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April have resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. To date, a total of 45 fatalities (including 10 missing, presumed dead) have been recorded in Dili (22), Ainaro (10), Aileu (1), Baucau (1), Covalima (2), Manatuto (6), and Viqueque (3).

According to the latest official figures, a total of 25,709 households across the country have been affected; of those, 45% - or 11,558 households – are in Dili municipality. 4,546 houses across all municipalities have been destroyed or damaged.

The latest official figures indicate a total of 29 evacuation facilities in Dili municipality, where 8,852 people – or 1,247 households – are temporary sheltered. Many affected people are starting to return home, and there is need to provide support to the affected communities with essential food and non-food items, as well as ensure that essential services are undisrupted in these communities.

With the strict lockdown in Dili municipality temporary suspended on 9 April in view of the ongoing flood response, as of 15 April, there are 539 active cases of COVID-19. The risk of further spread of COVID-19 remains high. The national COVID-19 vaccination programme – launched on 7 April - is ongoing and rolled-out in most of the municipalities, with 5,578 doses administered as of 15 April.

According to the latest WFP Market Monitor Report, the price of local rice increased by 7% (compared to the previous two weeks), likely due to the floods and its impact on the next rice harvest. The price of imported rice has also marginally increased since the floods, and it has been on an upward trend over the past year due to COVID-19 and the global pandemic’s impact on the global and regional supply chain: the current price is almost 10% higher than six months ago and a further 20% higher than one year ago.