Timor-Leste Floods - Situation Report No. 4 (As of 12 April 2021)

This report is produced by RCO Timor-Leste in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by UN Timor-Leste. It covers the period from 10 to 12 April 2021. This follows the previous reports - Flash Updates No. 1 to 3 – issued during the week of 5 April. The next report will be issued on or around 15 April 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Following the Government’s declaration of a state of calamity in Dili on 8 April, several humanitarian donors have provided additional humanitarian funding to support the flood response, including United States, China, Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

According to the latest official figures (12 April) from the Ministry of State Administration, which leads the Task Force for Civil Protection and Natural Disaster Management, a total of 25,022 households have reportedly been affected by the floods across all 13 municipalities. Of whom, 46% - or 11,558 households – are in Dili municipality.

According to the same report, 4,384 houses across all municipalities have reportedly been destroyed or damaged.

In Dili – the worst-affected municipality – 12,378 temporary displaced persons are in 43 evacuation facilities across the municipality.

To date, a total of 46 fatalities (including 10 who are still missing and presumed dead) have been recorded.

13 Municipalities affected (out of 13 municipalities)

25,022 Total affected households across the country

4,384 Houses destroyed or damaged across the country

43 Evacuation facilities in Dili

46 Fatalities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains across the country from 29 March to 4 April have resulted in flash floods and landslides affecting all 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste to varying degrees, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. To date, a total of 46 fatalities (including 10 missing, presumed dead) have been recorded in Dili (22), Ainaro (10), Aileu (1), Baucau (1), Covalima (2), Manatuto (6), and Viqueque (4).

According to the latest official figures, a total of 25,022 households across the country have been affected; of those, 46% - or 11,558 households – are in Dili municipality. 4,384 houses across all municipalities have been destroyed or damaged.

The latest official figures also indicate a total of 43 evacuation facilities in Dili municipality, where 12,378 people – or 3,010 households – are temporary sheltered. Urgent needs in these evacuation facilities are: WASH facilities, food and drinking water, non-food items, and medicine.

With the strict lockdown in Dili municipality temporary suspended on 9 April in view of the ongoing flood response, as of 12 April, there are 525 active cases of COVID-19. The risk of further spread of COVID-19 remains high.